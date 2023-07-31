Murder charge dropped in case of Milton, Ont., man accused of killing armed intruder

Send this page to someone via email

A murder charge that was laid against a Milton man accused of killing an armed intruder earlier this year has been dropped.

The Crown withdrew the second-degree murder charge laid against Ali Mian Monday, saying there is no reasonable prospect of a conviction.

“I thank the crown for using their reasonable discretion and agreeing to withdraw the charges today,” Mian’s lawyer Jag Virk told Global News on Monday in a statement.

“My client is very happy and thankful,” Virk said. “He’s been under tremendous stress since being charged knowing that if he was found guilty he’d been spending considerable time in jail and he was only trying to protect himself and his mother.”

Mian, a registered firearm owner, was charged after he reportedly shot and killed an armed intruder who broke into his home on Gibson Crescent in Milton on Feb. 19.

Halton Regional Police said it happened at around 5 a.m. and that it’s believed the intruders were intent on committing a robbery.

Mian, who lived in the home with his mother, confronted the suspects and a number of gunshots were fired. When police arrived they found and identified one of the suspects as 21-year-old Alexander Amoroso-Leacock of Toronto. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police made two arrests: 20-year-old Romario Clarke of Oshawa was charged with one count of break and enter and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm; Mian was charged with murder.

Three other suspects fled the scene.

Virk said shortly after Mian was charged that his client is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder. Virk also said Mian should never have been charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home.

“His intention was not to kill the intruder, he only shot at him once,” said Virk in a statement, saying it was a case of self-defence.

Mian was later released on $130,000 bail on a number of conditions, including that he must live with his grandmother, surrender his passport and firearm licence, and not possess any weapons.

In March, @globalnewsto got this exclusive video of Mian after he was released on bail. His lawyer @jag_virk said there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction at that time and said his client was acting in self-defence. https://t.co/YYvebC0kYf — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) July 31, 2023