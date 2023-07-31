Menu

Canada

2 separate boating incidents kill 2 on Frontenac County lakes: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 10:23 am
OPP are urging residents to employ proper marine safety while they enjoy Ontario's lakes during the summer after two people were killed in separate incidents over the last week in Frontenac County. View image in full screen
OPP are urging residents to employ proper marine safety while they enjoy Ontario's lakes during the summer after two people were killed in separate incidents over the last week in Frontenac County. Central Region OPP/Twitter
Frontenac OPP say two people died while they were boating on eastern Ontario lakes last week.

OPP say a boat capsized on Brule Lake, just north of Plevna, Ont., on Thursday evening. Four people were in the boat, but only three people made it to shore. The provincial police’s aviation unit searched for the missing person but the search was suspended overnight after hours of being unsuccessful, police say.

Police say the body of the 51-year-old Durham man was found Friday after 9 p.m. No foul play is suspected. OPP say none of the four members of the fishing boat were wearing lifejackets at the time that it capsized.

Sunday, OPP say a boat crashed into a kayak on Little Cranberry Lake, which is part of the Rideau system.

The person in the kayak was critically injured, and attempts to resuscitate him were not successful, according to OPP.

The 45-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges have yet to be laid, but police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

