Manitoba liquor workers back in business, but their distributors are not

Unionized workers are back at liquor stores across the province Monday, but distribution centre staff continue to walk the picket line.

According to the MGEU, the union representing Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries employees, staff at the head office and King Edward Street distribution centre will remain on strike until Tuesday morning.

The union, which has been without a contract for more than a year, is asking for higher wages to keep up with inflation in the ongoing dispute.

The bargaining committee agreed to mediation last Monday, but the union says there’s been no movement on a deal.