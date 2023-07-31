Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Manitoba liquor workers back in business, but their distributors are not

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 8:52 am
A Manitoba Liquor Mart location in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Manitoba Liquor Mart location in Winnipeg. Randall Paul/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Unionized workers are back at liquor stores across the province Monday, but distribution centre staff continue to walk the picket line.

According to the MGEU, the union representing Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries employees, staff at the head office and King Edward Street distribution centre will remain on strike until Tuesday morning.

The union, which has been without a contract for more than a year, is asking for higher wages to keep up with inflation in the ongoing dispute.

The bargaining committee agreed to mediation last Monday, but the union says there’s been no movement on a deal.

Click to play video: 'What’s next for MBLL strike?'
What’s next for MBLL strike?
Related News
Manitoba Liquor and LotteriesMGEULiquor Martsworkers strikeMLLliquor strikeLiquor Distribution Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices