Manitoba liquor workers plan further strike action

Union workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries are escalating their strike action after an unsuccessful weekend at the bargaining table.

After a one-day picket last week Wednesday by some of the 1,400 Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) members, president Kyle Ross said no deal has been made.

All MBLL union workers will refuse overtime while employees at distribution centres will strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

All Liquor Mart store members across the province will walk out for two days beginning Wednesday.

“What is clear is that Heather Stefanson and cabinet are calling the shots here. It is very clear that the Stefanson government is imposing restrictive wage mandates on employers across the sector,” Ross said during a press conference Monday morning.

The union is pushing for higher wages after MBLL offered a two-per cent annual increase during negotiations, a figure unsustainable amid inflation and the rising cost of living according to Ross.

Union workers have been working under an expired contract since March 2022.

The union president said a two-per cent increase also doesn’t fall in line with nationwide trends or wage increases seen across the province.

The Stefanson government recently saw a bump in their pay, with the premier and the Tory cabinet receiving a 3.3-per cent increase this year and a projected 3.6-per cent increase next year.

“Clearly we’ve learned something: the Stefanson wage mandate is flexible, but only for some folks,” Ross said.

Liquor & Lotteries is expected to see record profits again this year, following profits of $597.8 million reported in 2021-22.

Ross said the union will continue to bargain and strike until a fair deal is reached, but will do piecemeal strikes as to not hinder Manitobans who shop at liquor stores.

“We really wanna avoid strikes at all costs but unfortunately we’re in this situation.”

Global News has reached out to Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries for comment.