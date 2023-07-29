Manitoba liquor strike set to continue Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing striking Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries workers said the strike will continue into Sunday at many locations across the province.

A release from the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union said all liquor store workers in Winnipeg and Brandon will continue strike action.

Members are calling for pay which aligns with the rising cost of living and inflation.

Liquor stores in rural and northern outlets will be back on the job, but will not perform various labor duties including receiving inventory from suppliers or distributors, reviewing pallet sheets, identifying product distribution for shelf stocking or warehousing, signing off on receivables, updating the X-Store and disassembling and dismantling pallets, the press release said.