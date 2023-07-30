Recipe: Nightshade executive chef Chanthy Yen’s mochi waffles

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nightshade executive chef Chanthy Yen gives some brunch food and cocktail ideas to help celebrate Pride in Vancouver.

2 cups Oat Milk/Almond Milk

¼ cup Grapeseed Oil/Butter

1 T Vanilla Extract

1tsp Salt

3 T Corn Starch

1 C Flour

1 C Rice Flour

¼ C Sugar

1 T Baking Powder

½ tsp Baking Soda

Preheat your waffle iron. In a large bowl whisk your wet ingredients into your dry until completely homogenized. Pray non-stick spray(if needed), pour in your waffle batter and cook for six minutes. Top with whipped cream/berries/maple/icing sugar.