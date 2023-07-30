SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Recipe: Nightshade executive chef Chanthy Yen’s mochi waffles

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 30, 2023 6:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Pride Brunch Ideas'
Cooking Together: Pride Brunch Ideas
WATCH: Nightshade executive chef Chanthy Yen gives some brunch food and cocktail ideas to help celebrate Pride.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nightshade executive chef Chanthy Yen gives some brunch food and cocktail ideas to help celebrate Pride in Vancouver.

2 cups Oat Milk/Almond Milk
¼ cup Grapeseed Oil/Butter
1 T Vanilla Extract

1tsp Salt
3 T Corn Starch
1 C Flour
1 C Rice Flour
¼ C Sugar
1 T Baking Powder
½ tsp Baking Soda

Trending Now

Preheat your waffle iron. In a large bowl whisk your wet ingredients into your dry until completely homogenized.  Pray non-stick spray(if needed), pour in your waffle batter and cook for six minutes. Top with whipped cream/berries/maple/icing sugar.

More on Entertainment
Global BC recipesCooking TogetherGlobal BC recipeGlobal News recipeNightshademochi wafflesNightshade executive chefNightshade executive chef Chanthy Yen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices