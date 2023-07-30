Recipe: Nightshade executive chef Chanthy Yen’s mochi waffles

Nightshade executive chef Chanthy Yen gives some brunch food and cocktail ideas to help celebrate Pride in Vancouver.
2 cups Oat Milk/Almond Milk
¼ cup Grapeseed Oil/Butter
1 T Vanilla Extract
1tsp Salt
3 T Corn Starch
1 C Flour
1 C Rice Flour
¼ C Sugar
1 T Baking Powder
½ tsp Baking Soda
Preheat your waffle iron. In a large bowl whisk your wet ingredients into your dry until completely homogenized. Pray non-stick spray(if needed), pour in your waffle batter and cook for six minutes. Top with whipped cream/berries/maple/icing sugar.
