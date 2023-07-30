9th annual Okanagan Tattoo Show takes over Kelowna Curling Club

Send this page to someone via email

More than 3,000 people are expected to walk through the Kelowna Curling Club this weekend, for the 9th annual Okanagan Tattoo Show.

This year’s event features live music, food vendors and more than 180 artists showing off their talents up close.

“This tattoo show brings 200 artists from near and far, we have artists from as far away as Hong Kong and artists right here from Kelowna,” explained show organizer, Rob Jobe.

“It’s a very diverse group of people with diverse styles from every walk of life.”

2:03 Kelowna man beats addiction and homelessness, opens business

This event allows those looking to get a tattoo on the spot, or those looking to find an artist to work with them in the future, plenty of options to choose from.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every single artist here loves to tattoo — that’s paramount,” said Jobe.

“You can walk around the convention, you can just strike up a conversation — a lot of the artists are booked but I will tell you right now, if you come to the show, you can absolutely get tattooed.”

For senior tattoo artists like Jimbow North, it’s been a busy weekend meeting new people and bringing people’s body art ideas to life.

2:02 Okanagan filmmakers win multiple awards

“To tattoo all these great, beautiful people, its just a great feeling,” said senior tattoo artist with Dynamic Studies, Jimbow North.

“On average we do about 10-15 tattoos when we’re doing walk-ups a day. You never know what you’re going to get, and it keeps it exciting and fresh.”

Story continues below advertisement

One tattoo shop out of West Kelowna, B.C. is using the opportunity to come to the show not only to promote their art but also to shine a light on mental health.

“We had an artist unfortunately have a mishap with mental health issues, so we want to put the awareness out — and just to dedicate it to Shevy as well — it’s like he is kind of here with us,” said Vince Parsons, owner of Red Dahlia Tattoo.

2:23 Okanagan band releases song about ADHD ahead of B.C. tour

Parsons adds that metal health issues aren’t uncommon in the industry.

“Its definitely not the first time for sure, so it’s nice to kind of give people the awareness and help out his family for sure,” said Parsons.”

Shevlin McConnell was described as ‘a gifted tattoo artist – who loved his work.’ A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover some of the the expenses of his funeral, and to help support his daughter, October, who he leaves behind. To make a donation, click here.