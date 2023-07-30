Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police deploy CEW to stop suspect in alleged knife incident

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 30, 2023 12:58 pm
Saskatoon police used a conducted-energy weapon on July 29 during the arrest of a man alleged to have threatened others with a knife. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police used a conducted-energy weapon on July 29 during the arrest of a man alleged to have threatened others with a knife. File / Global News
A Saskatoon man is facing a number of weapons-related charges after he reportedly brandished a knife Saturday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Underhill Way just before midnight following reports a man had threatened people with a knife.

When police arrived, they found a non-compliant suspect reaching for a weapon while they attempted to arrest him.

Police deployed a conducted-energy weapon, and the man was taken into custody.

He was medically assessed and cleared by paramedics in detention.

The 20-year-old man is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

The deployment of the CEW will be reviewed in accordance with policy.

