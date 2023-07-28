OPP say unsanctioned truck rally in Goderich has been cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County said the organizer of an unsanctioned truck rally set to take place in Goderich and Central Huron on Friday night has cancelled the event.

“PLT members met with the organizer this morning. Upon learning about the potential liabilities for the event, the organizer has opted to cancel the truck rally,” police said in a release.

OPP said they will still be out on patrol on Friday night in the area looking for any types of aggressive driving.

This would not be the first unsanctioned rally in the area this summer. In May, 50 vehicles gathered in the area for such an event, police said.

There was also an unsanctioned truck rally in Barrie earlier that month, which brought hundreds of vehicles to a parking lot and resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.