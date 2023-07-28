Menu

Crime

OPP say unsanctioned truck rally in Goderich has been cancelled

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 2:33 pm
opp View image in full screen
Police said Goderich, Ont., was the scene of a similar rally in May. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County said the organizer of an unsanctioned truck rally set to take place in Goderich and Central Huron on Friday night has cancelled the event.

“PLT members met with the organizer this morning. Upon learning about the potential liabilities for the event, the organizer has opted to cancel the truck rally,” police said in a release.

OPP said they will still be out on patrol on Friday night in the area looking for any types of aggressive driving.

This would not be the first unsanctioned rally in the area this summer.  In May, 50 vehicles gathered in the area for such an event, police said.

Trending Now

There was also an unsanctioned truck rally in Barrie earlier that month, which brought hundreds of vehicles  to a parking lot and resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.

