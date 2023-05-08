‘You’re not welcome here’: OPP issue warning after unsanctioned car rally in Goderich

Send this page to someone via email

“You’re not welcome here” was the warning that Ontario Provincial Police and local officials say they were looking to send to those who attended an illegal car and truck rally in Goderich over the weekend.

According to a release from Huron County OPP, there were 50 participants at the illegal rally in Goderich on Friday night.

Police say those in attendance were participants “engaging in illegal acts including mischief, dangerous driving, disturbing the peace, stunt driving and other offences.”

They say that most of the crowd dispersed when officers arrived at the scene at around 9 p.m., but police say they did lay stunt driving charges in connection with the event.

“Huron County OPP and the Town of Goderich will continue to actively monitor the situation throughout the weekend,” police say.

They also warned that “unsanctioned car rally participants can expect a heightened police presence in Goderich. Individuals acting unlawfully may be charged and their vehicle may be towed.”