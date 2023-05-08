Menu

Crime

‘You’re not welcome here’: OPP issue warning after unsanctioned car rally in Goderich

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 10:26 am
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
“You’re not welcome here” was the warning that Ontario Provincial Police and local officials say they were looking to send to those who attended an illegal car and truck rally in Goderich over the weekend.

According to a release from Huron County OPP, there were 50 participants at the illegal rally in Goderich on Friday night.

Police say those in attendance were participants “engaging in illegal acts including mischief, dangerous driving, disturbing the peace, stunt driving and other offences.”

Click to play video: '172 fines issued at car rally in Wasaga Beach'
172 fines issued at car rally in Wasaga Beach

They say that most of the crowd dispersed when officers arrived at the scene at around 9 p.m., but police say they did lay stunt driving charges in connection with the event.

“Huron County OPP and the Town of Goderich will continue to actively monitor the situation throughout the weekend,” police say.

They also warned that “unsanctioned car rally participants can expect a heightened police presence in Goderich. Individuals acting unlawfully may be charged and their vehicle may be towed.”

OPPKitchener newsGuelph NewsWaterlooLondon newshuron county oppGoderichOPP newsCar RallyGoderich newsWatelroo newsGoderich car rallyIllegal car rally
