Charges laid after hundreds attend unsanctioned truck rally in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

An unsanctioned truck meet-up at Bayfield Mall of between 500 and 600 vehicles led to more than 30 charges over the weekend.

On Saturday, members of the Barrie Police Service traffic unit, along with assistance from South Simcoe police and Ontario Provincial Police, responded to an unsanctioned truck meet-up in the parking lot of the Bayfield Mall.

Police reported stunt driving in the parking lot and on nearby roads.

It was estimated that there were more than 700 people in attendance.

Police report that the meet-up led to thousands of dollars in damage to the parking lot.

Multiple charges were laid, including 29 Highway Traffic Act charges and one charge of stunt driving.

The vehicle involved in the stunt driving incident was impounded for 14 days, and a driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days. There was also one three-day licence suspension and three alcohol screening device tests conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the traffic unit is investigating after a fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision took place in the area of Bayfield Street and Coulter Street.

Police say they work closely with the owners of the large parking lots throughout the city of Barrie and that officers are able to act on behalf of the property owners to remove trespassers.

“Officers will have a visible presence at any future events of this nature, and attendees can be assured that officers will be gathering information and will follow up with charges for those responsible for damage to property, or unsafe driving behaviours,” police said in a statement.