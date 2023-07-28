Menu

Crime

Man setting grass fire assaults 2 seniors, 1 seriously injured: Victoria police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 2:13 pm
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Police area investigating a stabbing around Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East after 2 p.m. on Wed. Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
The suspect in the Wednesday evening incident fled the scene but was arrested nearby, Victoria police said. Facebook/Victoria Police Department
Victoria police said they have arrested a man accused of assaulting two seniors after lighting grass on fire.

In a media release, police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Fort Street.

According to police, the suspect hit a 67-year-old woman in the face and pushed a 66-year-old man who had approached him as he was setting the grass alight in front of an apartment building.

Click to play video: 'String of suspicious fires under investigation'
String of suspicious fires under investigation

Police say the man also tried to hit a third person.

The woman who was struck in the face suffered potentially life-altering injuries, police said.

The suspect fled, but was arrested nearby, and police are recommending charges of assault and aggravated assault.

 

 

