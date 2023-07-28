Man setting grass fire assaults 2 seniors, 1 seriously injured: Victoria police

Victoria police said they have arrested a man accused of assaulting two seniors after lighting grass on fire.
In a media release, police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Fort Street.
According to police, the suspect hit a 67-year-old woman in the face and pushed a 66-year-old man who had approached him as he was setting the grass alight in front of an apartment building.
Police say the man also tried to hit a third person.
The woman who was struck in the face suffered potentially life-altering injuries, police said.
The suspect fled, but was arrested nearby, and police are recommending charges of assault and aggravated assault.
