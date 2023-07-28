S&P/TSX composite up in late Friday morning trading, U.S. markets also rise

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rose more than 100 points in late-morning trading, led by energy, industrial and technology stocks, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 179.49 points at 20,564.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 245.89 points at 35,528.61. The S&P 500 index was up 48.73 points at 4,586.14, while the Nasdaq composite was up 271.21 points at 14,321.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.59 cents UScompared with 75.75 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down seven cents at US$80.02 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$15.90 at US$2,001.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.91 a pound.