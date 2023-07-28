CN Rail reopens Nova Scotia link cut off by recent floods in under a week

Send this page to someone via email

The sole rail link between the Port of Halifax and the rest of Canada has been reopened almost a week after it was cut off by the devastating Nova Scotia floods, CN Rail has confirmed.

The floods, which left at least three people dead and one more missing, significantly damaged homes and infrastructure across the province, and washed out a section of the rail line near Truro.

The track had been closed since last Friday evening in response to flash flood weather warnings.

View image in full screen Workers with CN Rail assess the damage to a washed-out rail line outside of Truro, N.S. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A spokesperson for CN Rail confirmed in an email on Friday that the rail line had reopened overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

“The company will continues to inspect its network across the province as it works with its customers to resume movements in an orderly fashion,” CN said in a statement.

The statement didn’t provide details on how they got the track reopened after being damaged so heavily.

Global News has contacted CN Rail for more information.

More to come.