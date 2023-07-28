Menu

Canada

CN Rail reopens Nova Scotia link cut off by recent floods in under a week

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 10:16 am
Nova Scotia mourns deaths of 2 children from flash floods
The bodies of two children who were swept away by floodwaters in Nova Scotia have now been found. The body of a 52-year-old man has already been recovered, while the search for a missing youth continues. Mike Armstrong reports on the new details about the victims' final moments.
The sole rail link between the Port of Halifax and the rest of Canada has been reopened almost a week after it was cut off by the devastating Nova Scotia floods, CN Rail has confirmed.

The floods, which left at least three people dead and one more missing, significantly damaged homes and infrastructure across the province, and washed out a section of the rail line near Truro.

The track had been closed since last Friday evening in response to flash flood weather warnings.

Workers with CN Rail assess the damage to a washed-out rail line outside of Truro, N.S. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Workers with CN Rail assess the damage to a washed-out rail line outside of Truro, N.S. on Sunday, July 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A spokesperson for CN Rail confirmed in an email on Friday that the rail line had reopened overnight.

“The company will continues to inspect its network across the province as it works with its customers to resume movements in an orderly fashion,” CN said in a statement.

The statement didn’t provide details on how they got the track reopened after being damaged so heavily.

Global News has contacted CN Rail for more information.

More to come.

CN RailCanadian National RailwayNova Scotia FloodsNS floodscn rail floodcn rail lineCN rail Nova Scotia floodscn rail reopenscn rail truro trackhalifax cn rail
