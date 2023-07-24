Nova Scotia floods cut off major railroad. What we know so far

Send this page to someone via email

The devastating floods in Nova Scotia have taken out a major Canadian National train line near Halifax, disrupting services in the region with no word on when service will resume.

That comes as the fallout continues after a storm system swept through the region over the weekend, destroying homes and infrastructure and leaving four people missing. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault also addressed the damage during a press conference on Monday.

“Clearly, action is urgently needed. Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency this weekend after extreme rainfall caused that caused catastrophic, catastrophic flooding. And our hearts go out to families who are missing, loved ones,” he said.

“This cannot become the new normal.”

CN issued a statement saying it had “pre-emptively closed a section of its track near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Friday evening in response to Flash Flood Weather Warnings.”

Story continues below advertisement

“CN crews have already restored much of the damaged infrastructure, but some repairs will be delayed until the floodwaters recede. As our crews complete their work, the track is inspected to ensure the safe movement of rail traffic. As of Monday morning, all CN tracks are passable in Nova Scotia except for a significant washout that occurred just south of Truro,” a statement said.

Truro, just half an hour outside of Halifax, saw heavy flooding.

A VIA Rail spokesperson told Global News that VIA’s Ocean route was disrupted by the floods, with no information available yet on a return to service.

“Floods, washouts and damage to CN’s tracks following the weather events in the Atlantic region generated operational complications beyond VIA Rail’s control. As such, VIA Rail’s Ocean route, between Montréal and Halifax, cannot operate east of Moncton until further notice,” VIA said in a statement.

“No alternative transportation will be provided and impacted passengers are being contacted directly to inform them of the situation.

“We are waiting on CN to provide an estimation as to when tracks will be passable.”

VIA Rail also issued an advisory for travellers, warning them that it would not be serving any stops between Moncton, N.B., and Halifax.

Global News has reached out to the federal transport minister’s office for any further information on the impact of the damage on supply shipments by rail into Eastern Canada, as well as when the rail line could be restored.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Ron Crawford climbs up a ladder onto a washed-out bridge after checking on stranded neighbours near McKay Section, N.S., on Sunday, July 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.

Municipal offices across Halifax were closed Monday as emergency crews worked to repair damage caused by extensive rainfalls over the weekend. The Halifax Regional Municipality said many areas remain inaccessible, leading to safety concerns for local residents.

Rescue efforts are also continuing at a flooded Nova Scotia field where four people, including two children, were lost after rushing water swamped the vehicles they were travelling in.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said efforts were continuing in the area of West Hants, a largely rural municipality northwest of Halifax where the people were reported missing in separate incidents Saturday.

Massive floods triggered by widespread rainstorms over the weekend dumped more than 200 millimetres of rain in the Hammonds Plains, Bedford and Lower Sackville areas.

While the floodwater had largely receded by Sunday, it left behind a network of destroyed roads and bridges in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

A provincewide state of emergency declared on Saturday will remain in effect until Aug. 5, and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair approved a request from the province for continued federal assistance on Sunday.

— with files from The Canadian Press