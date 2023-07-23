Search continues for 4 missing people as N.S. floods force hundreds out of homes

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues for four missing people – two children, a youth and an adult – after two vehicles were submerged under water in the Hants County region on Saturday due to flooding from heavy rainfall that pounded Nova Scotia this weekend.

In one instance, three of five people in a vehicle escaped flood waters, but two children did not and are now missing. In another incident, a man and youth are unaccounted for while two other passengers in their vehicle were able to get to safety.

“Out of respect for the families we will not be releasing their identities or any additional personal information at this time,” a police statement said on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people have been displaced and drivers were still being advised to stay off roads in the Halifax area on Sunday due to hazardous driving conditions.

View image in full screen An aerial shot of a bridge that’s been heavily damaged by flood water near Smileys Provincial Park in Newport, Hants County. Communications Nova Scotia

About 150 people remain out of their homes in the Halifax area. More than 400 residences were evacuated in the Fancy Lake area near Bridgewater, N.S. on Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston on Sunday morning regarding the ongoing flooding in the region.

In a release from the Prime Minister’s office, both leaders agreed to stay in “close communication” as the situation develops.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting Nova Scotians in the days and weeks ahead to respond to the flooding,” the statement read.

A Sunday morning update from the Halifax Regional Municipality noted that there’s been “significant damage” to infrastructure, with many roads deemed “washed out and impassable.”

Sunday, July 23, 8 a.m. | Residents are advised of the following updates and impacts to municipal services as a result of the flooding: https://t.co/LN7apQ1vhx pic.twitter.com/oF1m4THtBr — hfxgov (@hfxgov) July 23, 2023

Officials are asking residents experiencing flooding on their properties to shelter in place unless there is an emergency. “Extreme caution is also advised near the Sackville River and residents are advised to stay away from flood water in all areas,” the update continued.

The city has published an online live tracker to share information on blocked roads in the municipality.

A torrential downpour, accompanied by persistent thunder and lightning, started around 3:30 p.m. Friday and continued through the night, causing chaos for drivers and homeowners.

It dumped more than 200 millimetres of rain in the Halifax area. The port city typically receives about 90 to 100 millimetres of rain during an average July.

Environment Canada says some parts of Nova Scotia may have received more than 300 mm of rain in 24 hours, based on radar estimates and unofficial observations.

Halifax County: Please be advised Hwy 102 Fall River area outbound is closed until further notice due to shoulder washouts / detour at exit 5A / will update when further details become available. Please drive with caution. — Department of Public Works (@NS_PublicWorks) July 23, 2023

In response to the severe flooding, a provincewide state of emergency was declared on Saturday and will remain in effect until Aug. 5.

According to a release from the province, the emergency order will limit travel in impacted areas, allow deployment of additional assets to aid in the recovery response, and assemble a “coordinated restoration of impacted critical infrastructure”.

“This state of emergency supersedes any municipal SOE and will allow for the Province to work with its partners in a coordinated provincewide response to and recovery from this event,” a statement read.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, about 5,500 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity, down from about 70,000 during the most severe moments of the storm.

GFD personnel have been assisting with numerous rescue operations as a result of flooding in West Hants since 2am. Video below of rescue of 1 of 3 individuals who became trapped in Three Mile Plains, FF’s from GFD & other Depts involved as well as a cormorant from CFB Greenwood pic.twitter.com/tRLyyE7dIE — Greenwich Fire (@Greenwich_Fire) July 22, 2023

The city said all emergency flooding calls were currently being directed to Halifax Water at 902-420-9287. Call volumes remain high, and residents are asked for their patience, the city said.

Halifax’s transit system was also experiencing delays and detours due to extensive road damage.

An evacuation centre for those dealing with power outages and flooding has opened at The East Dartmouth Community Centre at 50 Caledonia Rd. in Dartmouth. The Red Cross will be on-site to provide additional services for those who’ve been displaced.

The Halifax Pride Parade, which was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed and will be rescheduled, according to the city’s most recent update.

– With files from the Canadian Press