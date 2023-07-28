Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia gas prices jump by 6.5 cents, now above $1.80 per litre

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 9:04 am
Click to play video: 'The carbon tax and what it means for your wallet in N.S. and N.B.'
The carbon tax and what it means for your wallet in N.S. and N.B.
As carbon pricing implementation draws near, conversations around its economic impact on people and businesses is top of mind. Megan King reports on how Atlantic Canadians will have to adapt to lasting fuel price changes – Jun 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gas prices in Nova Scotia jumped by 6.5 cents overnight Friday, with prices now above $1.80 per litre.

The minimum price of regular unleaded self-serve gas ranges between 183.7 cents per litre in the Halifax area, to 185.6 in Cape Breton.

The cost of diesel also went up by eight cents, with the minimum price now ranging between 181 cents per litre in Halifax and 182.9 in Cape Breton.

This latest price increase comes weeks after prices rose by an additional 14 cents per litre for gasoline and just over 17 cents per litre for diesel over the Canada Day weekend after the carbon tax came into effect.

Additionally, on July 7, the Clean Fuel Adjuster charge was applied to wholesalers, causing gasoline to jump 3.74 cents a litre and diesel to increase by over 4 cents a litre.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Fuel prices are now slightly over what they were at this time last year. On July 29, 2022, consumers were paying 182.3 cents per litre for gas in the Halifax area.

The cost of gas was at an all-time high in June 2022 when Nova Scotians were paying more than $2 per litre at the pumps.

More on Canada
Carbon TaxGas PricesGasCost of LivingFuel PricesPrice of gasCost Of GasNova Scotia Gas PricesCost Of FuelHalifax Gas PricesNS gas prices
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices