Nova Scotia gas prices jump by 6.5 cents, now above $1.80 per litre

Gas prices in Nova Scotia jumped by 6.5 cents overnight Friday, with prices now above $1.80 per litre.

The minimum price of regular unleaded self-serve gas ranges between 183.7 cents per litre in the Halifax area, to 185.6 in Cape Breton.

The cost of diesel also went up by eight cents, with the minimum price now ranging between 181 cents per litre in Halifax and 182.9 in Cape Breton.

This latest price increase comes weeks after prices rose by an additional 14 cents per litre for gasoline and just over 17 cents per litre for diesel over the Canada Day weekend after the carbon tax came into effect.

Additionally, on July 7, the Clean Fuel Adjuster charge was applied to wholesalers, causing gasoline to jump 3.74 cents a litre and diesel to increase by over 4 cents a litre.

Fuel prices are now slightly over what they were at this time last year. On July 29, 2022, consumers were paying 182.3 cents per litre for gas in the Halifax area.

The cost of gas was at an all-time high in June 2022 when Nova Scotians were paying more than $2 per litre at the pumps.