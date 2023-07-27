Menu

Crime

13-year-old girl charged after violent incident in Napanee, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 6:47 pm
OPP say the girl allegedly threw a bike and boulders at another youth during a bicycle theft. View image in full screen
OPP say the girl allegedly threw a bike and boulders at another youth during a bicycle theft. Global News
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a 13-year-old girl following a “violent incident” in Napanee, Ont., earlier this week.

At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP received a call that a group of youths were attempting to steal a bike from another child.

According to police, while they were on their way to the scene, they were notified that one of the girls in the group had thrown the bicycle at the victim from the top of the hill near the Water Street and Centre Street intersection.

Police say the girl then started to throw boulders off the top of the hill, striking the victim multiple times.

“Witnesses from a local nearby restaurant rushed to assist the victim and scared away the group of youths,” says Lennox and Addington OPP in a press release.

“Police and ambulance were on scene quickly to assist the victim who required medical attention.”

OPP did not disclose the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police were able to track down the girl and have charged her with assault with a weapon and mischief.

The teen was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

