B.C. Amber Alert: RCMP flag new vehicle, give update on trailers

Send this page to someone via email

With the hunt for two B.C. children sought under an Amber Alert now in its second week, RCMP have identified a second vehicle potentially linked to the case.

Eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton are believed to be travelling with their mother Verity Bolton, 45, her father Robert Bolton and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov.

View image in full screen An Amber Alert has been issued for Aurora Bolton, 8, Joshuah Bolton, 10, and their mother Verity Bolton, 45. They are believed to be travelling in a Blue 2012 Dodge Ram truck with the BC licence plate SJ2708. Surrey RCMP

View image in full screen Police have released an updated photo of the truck Verity Bolton and her two children are believed to be travelling in. Surrey RCMP

View image in full screen Police have identified a new vehicle that may be linked to a B.C. Amber Alert now in its second week. Surrey RCMP

Police have previously said they may be travelling in a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with the B.C. licence plate SJ2708, and have access to two trailers.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, police released images of a second vehicle the group may have access to, a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica (right-hand drive).

RCMP said the vehicle is uninsured, and it was not clear if it had licence plates on it.

Surrey RCMP says Verity Bolton may have access to this Mitsubishi Delica. Surrey RCMP

Police have provided updated information about the trailers Verity Bolton may be travelling with.

Police have provided updated information about the trailers Verity Bolton may be travelling with.

Police also released new details about the trailers associated with the group.

Story continues below advertisement

One trailer, which was seen with Verity Bolton in Kamloops on July 15, is a white 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer, with the B.C. licence plate 05994K.

The second trailer, a large 5th wheel seen in Chilliwack on June 30, is a Brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368, with the B.C. licence plate WPM71B.

The Amber Alert was issued on July 18, after Verity Bolton failed to return the children to their father, as planned, at the conclusion of an agreed-upon camping trip two days prior.

Abraxas Glazov. Surrey RCMP

Robert Bolton. Surrey RCMP

RCMP have since said they believe the children’s abduction was pre-planned, and that the group have since moved “off the grid,” and is potentially living in trailers somewhere in a rural area.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said they issued the alert because they have concerns about Verity Bolton’s mental health and her ability to care for the children.

The last confirmed sighting of Verity Bolton was at a grocery store in Kamloops on July 15.

The last confirmed sighting of the children was on July 7 at a gas station in Merritt.

Aurora has shoulder-length, slightly curled hair that is likely braided. She was last seen wearing black clothing, a black baseball cap and sunglasses. She also has a chipped left front upper tooth and freckles on her face. She is about 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah has short to medium-length hair as his buzz cut is growing out. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt. He is about 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Verity has long hair, usually in a ponytail, weighs about 119 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP has also launched a dedicated tip line and email account to manage all the tips related to the case. The tip line can be reached at 604-599-7676.