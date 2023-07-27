Scarborough RT to remain closed for at least 3 weeks amid derailment probe, TTC says

Send this page to someone via email

The Scarborough RT will be closed for at least three more weeks to allow for the completion of a “comprehensive investigation” into the cause of a derailment earlier this week, the Toronto Transit Commission says.

On Monday at around 6:45 p.m., a train car derailed while leaving Ellesmere Station. The incident left five people injured.

In an update on Thursday, the TTC said the investigation will take at least three weeks to complete.

“Frequent bus shuttle service will continue to run,” the company said in a post on its website.

The TTC said a decision about the reinstatement of train service along Line 3 will only be made “once the review is complete.”

TTC CEO Rick Leary said the company has “enlisted the support and help of some of the transportation industry’s leading experts in rail, infrastructure and vehicles to assist and ensure we are leaving no stone unmarked.”

“Safety is paramount to all we do and only once we know exactly what happened can we make a decision about the future operations of this line,” Leary said in a statement. “In the meantime, we are making contingency plans to ensure we are providing the people of Scarborough with frequent and reliable transit options.”

Meanwhile, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow thanked the people of Scarborough for their patience.

“The safety of the public transit system is everyone’s top concern and the SRT service can only return when we know it is safe to do so,” Chow said in a statement.

The TTC said it is also using this time to inspect the entire SRT fleet and the structural integrity of the infrastructure.

“The results of the investigation will inform next steps,” the post read.