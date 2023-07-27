Menu

Canada

First victim of Nova Scotia floods identified as member of local rock band

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 3:01 pm
Nova Scotia mourns deaths of 2 children from flash floods
The bodies of two children who were swept away by floodwaters in Nova Scotia have now been found. The body of a 52-year-old man has already been recovered, while the search for a missing youth continues. Mike Armstrong reports on the new details about the victims' final moments.
A man who died during a torrential rainstorm last weekend in rural Nova Scotia has been identified as Nicholas Anthony Holland.

Holland was one of four people, including two small children, who went missing early Saturday after the vehicles they were in were swept off a road and submerged as they fled their homes.

His former wife, Julie Giffin Holland, confirmed to The Canadian Press that the 52-year-old, a member of the local rock band Hogtooth, died trying to escape the floodwater.

He leaves behind a partner and two children.

Nicholas Anthony Holland has been identified as the 52-year-old killed in the floods in Nova Scotia last week.
Nicholas Anthony Holland has been identified as the 52-year-old killed in the floods in Nova Scotia last week. Ronald A. Walker Funeral Homes

An obituary on a funeral home website describes Holland as a talented musician who played in many bands over the years and for whom music was his life’s passion.

Holland’s body was recovered Monday in Brooklyn, N.S., and in the obituary his family thanked search and rescue teams, private citizens and Holland’s bandmates for their efforts to find him.

A youth aged under 18 who was travelling with Holland remains missing, while the remains of the two children who were in a separate vehicle were recovered this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.

More on Canada
Nova ScotiaClimate ChangeFloodsNova Scotia FloodsNS floodsnicholas anthony hollandnicholas hollandnova scotia flood victimns flood victim
© 2023 The Canadian Press

