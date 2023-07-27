Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder, armed robbery in Winnipeg shooting: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 2:33 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Winnipeg police have charged a man for extorting people who had sent sexual images of themselves. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Winnipeg police have charged a man for extorting people who had sent sexual images of themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Winnipeg police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

At 11:30 a.m. police say they were alerted to a man who had been shot and was seriously injured.

Officers found the 21-year-old victim at a convenience store in the 800 block of Logan Avenue. Police say he had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

With the assistance of video surveillance, it was determined the suspect attended the store, selected a drink and left without paying.

The victim was an employee of the store – he saw the theft, followed the suspect outside and confronted him.

During the confrontation, police say the suspect pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and shot the victim before running away.

Story continues below advertisement

Much later, at 6 p.m., police found the suspect at a home in the 800 block of Main Street where he was taken into custody.

Trending Now

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges related to armed robbery and attempt to commit murder. He was detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Shoplifting on the rise'
Shoplifting on the rise
CrimeManitobaRobberyTheftWinnipeg crimeArmed RobberyWPSShopliftingConvenience Store robberyemployee shotstore employee shot
