Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat returning to region

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday, which began with sunny skies, will see clouds bubbling up along with a slight chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon.

The mercury will reach a daytime high in the upper 20s but will drop overnight into low, double digits.

For Friday, sunshine will once again start the day. However, there will be a bubble up of clouds and a slight risk of a sprinkle or a storm, but mainly at higher elevations, as temperatures reach 30 C.

4:14 Global Okanagan Weather: July 26, 2023

For Saturday, sizzling temperatures will start the weekend, with an afternoon high of 33 C, along with clouds and a slight chance of a late-day storm.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds plus a daytime high possibly in the low 30s, though that might fall short in some areas.

Sunny skies return to finish July and kick off August next week, with highs in the low 30s before returning to the mid-30s mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

