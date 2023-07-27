Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec to ban those with money-laundering, forgery convictions from casinos

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 12:54 pm
The Montreal Casino is photographed in Montreal, Que. on September 2, 2015. View image in full screen
The Montreal Casino is photographed in Montreal, Que. on September 2, 2015. Denis Beaumont/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Quebec government intends to ban people convicted of certain crimes from province-owned casinos.

The new regulation bans people who have been convicted of or have pleaded guilty to crimes within the past five years that could affect the integrity of casinos or undermine public trust in them.

Those crimes include money laundering, forgery and charging interest at a criminal rate.

The regulation follows a 2021 audit into the use of casinos by members of organized criminal groups.

Finance minister Eric Girard ordered the audit after media reports about organized crime members who had allegedly received VIP treatment at the Casino de Montreal.

The regulation comes into effect in two weeks.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Political Panel: Getting tough on criminals and money laundering'
Political Panel: Getting tough on criminals and money laundering
Advertisement
More on Crime
Money launderingOrganized CrimeGamblingcasinosEric GirardforgeryQuebec finance ministerCasino banCriminal conviction casino banProvince-owned casinosQuebec casinos
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices