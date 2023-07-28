Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police lay charges following more than two hour standoff

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 28, 2023 1:49 pm
Guelph police closed a street in the city's north-east end on Wednesday after they say one man got into an argument with his neighbor, screaming obscenities at them and passerby. View image in full screen
Guelph police closed a street in the city's north-east end on Wednesday after they say one man got into an argument with his neighbor, screaming obscenities at them and passerby. Guelph police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An argument with his neighbour reportedly led to one Guelph man having a more-than-two-hour standoff with police officers.

Police responded to Huron and Elizabeth Streets on Wednesday regarding several reports of a man screaming obscenities at his neighbour and at people passing by.

Around 4:30 p.m., investigators said officers arrived and the man went back inside the home.

An investigation revealed the man is on probation and under a condition to not have contact with some of those same neighbours.

Trending Now

Authorities tried to negotiate with the man until around 6:45 p.m. before arresting and charging him with causing a disturbance and two counts of breaching a probation order.

A 42-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeDisturbanceArgumentBreaching ProbationNeighbor dispute guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices