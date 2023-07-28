Guelph police lay charges following more than two hour standoff

An argument with his neighbour reportedly led to one Guelph man having a more-than-two-hour standoff with police officers.
Police responded to Huron and Elizabeth Streets on Wednesday regarding several reports of a man screaming obscenities at his neighbour and at people passing by.
Around 4:30 p.m., investigators said officers arrived and the man went back inside the home.
An investigation revealed the man is on probation and under a condition to not have contact with some of those same neighbours.
Authorities tried to negotiate with the man until around 6:45 p.m. before arresting and charging him with causing a disturbance and two counts of breaching a probation order.
A 42-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.
