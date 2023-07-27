Peterborough man dies following Tara Road crash near Ennismore: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man died following a crash near Ennismore, Ont., which caused a major power outage in the village on Wednesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Tara Road south of Edenberry Line, just north of the village. Emergency crews located a vehicle off of the road near a hydro pole with wires down.

OPP determined the vehicle had left the roadway and struck the hydro pole before entering a field.

Police say the driver, a 58-year-0ld man from Peterborough, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Tara Road remained closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Power outage for approx. 1,494 customers after a collision just north of #Ennismore last night. Expected restoration: 7:00 AM this morning.

Source: @HydroOne pic.twitter.com/pnCAHfEmhg — Shira Rubinoff (@shiraloyalist) July 27, 2023

Hydro One reported an outage impacting 1,494 customers. The power was restored around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision has asked to call the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.