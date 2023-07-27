Menu

Crime

Peterborough man dies following Tara Road crash near Ennismore: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Collision north of Ennismore claims life of Peterborough man: OPP'
Collision north of Ennismore claims life of Peterborough man: OPP
A crash on Tara Road near the village of Ennismore claimed the life of the driver, Peterborough County OPP report. Power was also knocked out in the area to nearly 1,500 customers.
A Peterborough, Ont., man died following a crash near Ennismore, Ont., which caused a major power outage in the village on Wednesday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Tara Road south of Edenberry Line, just north of the village. Emergency crews located a vehicle off of the road near a hydro pole with wires down.

OPP determined the vehicle had left the roadway and struck the hydro pole before entering a field.

Police say the driver, a 58-year-0ld man from Peterborough, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Tara Road remained closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

Hydro One reported an outage impacting 1,494 customers. The power was restored around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OPP said Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision has asked to call the Peterborough County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

