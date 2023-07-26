Man arrested after axe swung at people in Kitchener: police

A man was arrested following an axe-swinging incident in Kitchener on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say officers were dispatched to King Street East at around 9:30 p.m. after it was reported that a man was swinging an axe at people in the area.
When officers reached the scene, they took a man into custody, police say.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
They say a 33-year-old man is facing a number of charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.
