Video link
Headline link
Canada

State of emergency lifted early in N.S. following devastating floods

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Bodies of 2 missing children recovered after devastating N.S. floods'
Bodies of 2 missing children recovered after devastating N.S. floods
Police say they have recovered the body of a child during their search for four missing people swept away by floodwaters over the weekend in Nova Scotia’s Hants County. As Callum Smith reports, the body of a youth is still missing.
The provincewide state of emergency that was declared four days ago in response to severe flooding in Nova Scotia will be lifted earlier than anticipated.

A state of emergency can remain in effect for 14 days or until it is no longer required.

In a Wednesday release, the province said the state of emergency will be lifted as of 6 p.m.

“This has been a significant event that has left a devastating impact on our province,” said John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, in the release.

“A provincewide state of emergency was an appropriate and valuable tool in the first few days of the response. Now that we are moving into the recovery phase, we continue to work with our partners and no longer need the exceptional powers a state of emergency provides.”

A series of punishing thunderstorms dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain on Nova Scotia this weekend, killing at least three people and damaging infrastructure across the province. A youth remains missing.

Click to play video: 'Minister Masland on Road Repair Across the Province'
Minister Masland on Road Repair Across the Province

A provincewide state of emergency, which falls under the Emergency Management Act, can limit travel in heavily-impacted areas, direct people and equipment to the response effort and facilitate co-ordinated restoration of damaged infrastructure.

