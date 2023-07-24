Nova Scotia floods: Canada Post suspends service, search continues for 4 missing people

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post says collection and delivery operations in Nova Scotia are on hold as the fallout continues from the devastating floods that swept through the region over the weekend, which destroyed homes and infrastructure and left four people missing.

In a statement Monday morning, Canada Post said it issued a red service alert for the province due to severe flooding in the region. Post offices are closed for the day and mail will not be delivered.

Operations are paused until the company can “better evaluate safe areas for delivery,” it said.

“Canada Post continues to assess the situation and options to best serve the people of Nova Scotia and keep them connected. As we do that, the safety of our employees is our number one priority,” it said.

“We thank all Nova Scotians for their patience during this difficult period for the province. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.”

Story continues below advertisement

Municipal offices across Halifax are closed Monday as emergency crews work to repair damage. Halifax Regional Municipality says many areas remain inaccessible, leading to safety concerns for local residents.

Rescue efforts are also continuing at a flooded Nova Scotia field where four people, including two children, were lost after rushing water swamped the vehicles they were travelling in.

3:28 Nova Scotia floods leave at least 4 missing, more displaced

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said efforts are continuing in the area of West Hants, a largely rural municipality northwest of Halifax where the people were reported missing in separate incidents Saturday.

In a statement released Sunday, police said they completed an underwater search of a flooded field and found an unidentified pick-up truck, which is believed to be the vehicle that the children were travelling in.

“Search efforts continue in the same area for the four people and the second vehicle,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Massive floods triggered by widespread rainstorms over the weekend dumped more than 200 millimetres of rain in the Hammonds Plains, Bedford and Lower Sackville areas.

While the floodwater had largely receded by Sunday, it left behind a network of destroyed roads and bridges in the province. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the catastrophic rain over the weekend destroyed six bridges and damaged another 19.

Speaking during a media briefing Sunday, Houston said between 500 and 600 people are still unable to return home after being forced out by rising floodwater.

A provincewide state of emergency declared on Saturday will remain in effect until Aug. 5, and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair approved a request from the province for continued federal assistance on Sunday.

— with files from The Canadian Press