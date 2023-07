See more sharing options

One person is in custody after a Toronto paramedic vehicle was reportedly stolen.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the Sullivan Street area.

Police said a paramedic supervisor vehicle was stolen.

According to police, officers located the vehicle around Yonge and Dundas streets.

Officers said one person was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. Police said the vehicle did sustain some damage as a result of the incident.