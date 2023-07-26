Menu

Fire

Fires raze warehouse, residential garage in Vancouver and Surrey

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire contained to carport at Surrey home, no injuries'
Fire contained to carport at Surrey home, no injuries
WATCH: No one was injured, but a carport burned to the ground in Surrey on Wednesday. And the investigation continues into a fire at a warehouse in Vancouver's Olympic Village neighbourhood.
No one has been injured, but two structures have been badly damaged by fires in Vancouver and Surrey late on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

Smoke and flames billowed from the historic First Avenue Plant warehouse near Olympic Village on Tuesday night, requiring both aerial and ground attacks by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.

No one was in the building at the time and no one was injured.

“This building is one of the older warehouses in Vancouver,” acting Assistant Chief of Operations Al Gregory told Global News.

“There’s a lot of heavy timber construction inside as well as metal beam supports, so these can be somewhat challenging depending on how long the fire has been going.”

He estimated damage from the blaze is in the tens of thousands of dollars. The cause remains under investigation, he added.

Click to play video: 'Firefighters douse 19 ‘suspicious’ fires set in downtown Vancouver overnight'
Firefighters douse 19 ‘suspicious’ fires set in downtown Vancouver overnight

On Wednesday, another fire broke out at a carport at a home in Surrey on Semiahmoo Road near Old Yale Road. One resident of the home was able to leave unscathed.

Trending Now

Sixteen firefighters responded and were able to save surrounding homes from damage as well, according to Surrey Fire Service Assistant Chief Richard Bodnark. There was no car in the garage at the time.

“I have to give credit to our commanding officer, he actually sent a secondary unit to the alleyway and at that point, they were able to contain the fire and extinguish any exposure,” he explained.

“There was no exposure damage, there was no extension outside of just the carport.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as well, Bodnark said.

