2 men dead in Calgary house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two men died in a Calgary house fire in the community of Glenbrook on Wednesday, while two self-evacuated.

The Calgary Fire Department says it received multiple calls about a residence in the 2800 block of 41st Street Southwest having heavy smoke coming from the basement window at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbour who saw the fire entered the home and pulled a resident out onto the lawn and began performing CPR.

As firefighters arrived, some took over CPR, while others “began an aggressive interior attack” and searched the home for any remaining people, Calgary fire said.

View image in full screen A broken basement window and fire damage seen after a house fire killed two people at a Calgary residence on July 26, 2023. Global News

The CFD said firefighters located another individual in the basement of the home, who was quickly removed and given to awaiting AHS crews.

Story continues below advertisement

Two individuals self-evacuated and were cleared by AHS on scene.

Calgary fire confirms that the two men were living in the basement suite of the home. They both died from their injuries.

An investigation is in progress but no cause of fire has been determined.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind Calgarians to have at least two escape routes from their home and a meeting place to confirm all members of the home have gotten out safely. It also recommends having working smoke detectors on all floors of a house.

If anyone has any photos or videos of the fire before fire crews arrived, please email them to piofire@calgary.ca.