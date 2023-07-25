Hamilton Tiger-Cats send Davis to Stampeders for draft pick

Send this page to someone via email

After winning only two of their first six games of the 2023 Canadian Football League season the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded away defensive end Ja’Gared Davis.

The Ticats shipped the 32-year-old Davis to the Calgary Stampeders in return for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

In his second go-round with Hamilton this year, Davis has registered seven defensive tackles and zero quarterback sacks in five games.

He was a healthy scratch for Hamilton’s 31-15 defeat against the Toronto Argonauts last week. Davis also showed up late for training camp this season and has missed a handful of practices.

In 35 games with the Ticats in 2019, 2021 and this season, Davis made 100 tackles and 19 sacks. He has also spent time with Calgary (2016-2018) and helped the Argos win the Grey Cup last year.

Davis has appeared in the last six Grey Cup championship games, winning in 2018 and 2022.

The Tiger-Cats visit the Ottawa Redblacks (3-3) Friday night.