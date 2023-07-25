Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats send Davis to Stampeders for draft pick

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 25, 2023 8:07 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After winning only two of their first six games of the 2023 Canadian Football League season the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded away defensive end Ja’Gared Davis.

The Ticats shipped the 32-year-old Davis to the Calgary Stampeders in return for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

In his second go-round with Hamilton this year, Davis has registered seven defensive tackles and zero quarterback sacks in five games.

Click to play video: 'Halifax-area sports groups assessing damage after flooding'
Halifax-area sports groups assessing damage after flooding

He was a healthy scratch for Hamilton’s 31-15 defeat against the Toronto Argonauts last week. Davis also showed up late for training camp this season and has missed a handful of practices.

Story continues below advertisement

In 35 games with the Ticats in 2019, 2021 and this season, Davis made 100 tackles and 19 sacks. He has also spent time with Calgary (2016-2018) and helped the Argos win the Grey Cup last year.

Davis has appeared in the last six Grey Cup championship games, winning in 2018 and 2022.

The Tiger-Cats visit the Ottawa Redblacks (3-3) Friday night.

Related News
CFLFootballHamilton newsCanadian Football LeagueCalgary StampedersTicatsTiger CatsHamilton Tiger-CatsHamilton sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices