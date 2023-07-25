Hamilton Tiger-Cats send Davis to Stampeders for draft pick

After winning only two of their first six games of the 2023 Canadian Football League season the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded away defensive end Ja’Gared Davis.
The Ticats shipped the 32-year-old Davis to the Calgary Stampeders in return for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.
In his second go-round with Hamilton this year, Davis has registered seven defensive tackles and zero quarterback sacks in five games.
He was a healthy scratch for Hamilton’s 31-15 defeat against the Toronto Argonauts last week. Davis also showed up late for training camp this season and has missed a handful of practices.
In 35 games with the Ticats in 2019, 2021 and this season, Davis made 100 tackles and 19 sacks. He has also spent time with Calgary (2016-2018) and helped the Argos win the Grey Cup last year.
Davis has appeared in the last six Grey Cup championship games, winning in 2018 and 2022.
The Tiger-Cats visit the Ottawa Redblacks (3-3) Friday night.
