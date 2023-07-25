Menu

Sports

Veteran Zach Collaros earns top quarterback grade in CFL’s honour roll

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2023 2:11 pm
Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was graded as the top quarterback Tuesday in the CFL’s weekly honour roll.

Collaros earned a grade of 84.6 after completing 20 of 24 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in Winnipeg’s 28-14 win over the Edmonton Elks. Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira was graded as the top running back (72.9) while the Bombers offensive line earned a top grade of 79.8. Saskatchewan’s Colin Kelly was the highest-graded individual offensive lineman at 75.0.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira (20) reaches out for the end zone but is short of the touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during first-half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, July 20, 2023. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira (20) reaches out for the end zone but is short of the touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during first-half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Ottawa‘s Nate Behar (79.4) was the top-graded receiver.

Calgary‘s Mike Rose (79.3) earned the top grade among defensive linemen while Ben Hladik of the B.C. Lions (80.6) was the top-graded linebacker. Hamilton‘s Richard Leonard (86.1) got the top nod among defensive backs.

Hamilton’s Bailey Flint (79.0) was the top-graded punter/kicker while Saskatchewan‘s Jayden Dalke (91.8) earned the highest special-teams grade.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

