Victim of Minnesota scuba diving tragedy identified as Calgarian

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Calgary man has been identified as the victim of a fatal incident that occurred while scuba diving in a Minnesota lake.

Justin James Cyril Swan was diving in Pike Lake, located near the city of Duluth and the Minnesota-Wisconsin boundary, alongside a second diver on the morning of July 21 when he requested assistance to the dock, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Swan resubmerged but was pulled from the water by his diving partner and a bystander within minutes. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but ultimately proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Local firefighters, ambulance, rescue members and the sheriff’s department all responded to the scene.

Friends confirm to Global News that Swan lived in Calgary but grew up in Lloydminster.

Story continues below advertisement

The nature of his death is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.