Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Victim of Minnesota scuba diving tragedy identified as Calgarian

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 7:05 pm
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota patch. View image in full screen
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota patch. Facebook/St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 31-year-old Calgary man has been identified as the victim of a fatal incident that occurred while scuba diving in a Minnesota lake.

Justin James Cyril Swan was diving in Pike Lake, located near the city of Duluth and the Minnesota-Wisconsin boundary, alongside a second diver on the morning of July 21 when he requested assistance to the dock, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Swan resubmerged but was pulled from the water by his diving partner and a bystander within minutes. Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but ultimately proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Local firefighters, ambulance, rescue members and the sheriff’s department all responded to the scene.

Friends confirm to Global News that Swan lived in Calgary but grew up in Lloydminster.

Story continues below advertisement

The nature of his death is being investigated by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Minnesotascuba divingPike LakeCalgary SCUBA diverJustin James Cyril SwanJustin SwanSCUBA death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices