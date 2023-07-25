Autism Dog Services calls for service dog volunteers as organization faces shortage

Send this page to someone via email

An organization that trains service dogs for children with autism says it is in desperate need of volunteers.

Staff with Autism Dog Services says they’ve had to turn away a number of animals because of a shortage of ‘puppy raisers,’ or those who foster the dogs until they are placed with a child or teenager in need.

Eighteen-year-old Adam Spadoni says his service dog, Henry, has been a crucial part of his life.

“He helps calm me down,” Spadoni said.

His mother, Vicky, is the executive director of Autism Dog Services. She says there has been a steep decline in volunteers to raise the bright-eyed pups.

“During COVID we had a huge flux of volunteers and now that things have started to open up and people can get out and do more, we’re finding that it’s a bit more of a challenge,” she said.

Spadoni adds the organization has only met 50 per cent of its 2023 quota. As a result, many dogs bred intentionally for the role are being turned away. Autism Dog Services says a shortage of volunteers paired with a decline in donations could mean autistic children will have to wait much longer to get a service animal.

“The waitlist families are counting on us. They’re relying on us to keep the stock of our puppies going,” Vicky said.

The dogs in the program are raised in a home environment for 18 months.

While it’s a big commitment, the experience has been nothing but rewarding for doggy dads like Kent Cleland.

“Puppy raising is the best thing that you can do,” he said.

He adds his dog, Jasper, “is the fourth dog that we’ve raised and we’ve just found out that the third dog that we’ve raised has now been placed with another child. And so that makes it all worthwhile.”

Dr. Brenda Gough has been a puppy raiser for roughly six months. She says her dog, Ivy, has “become part of the family.”

“It’s nice that you can take them everywhere with you.”

The organization says the service animals can have a meaningful, long-lasting impact on a child’s life.

“We placed a dog and after being in the home for three hours, the parents had never heard their daughter say a word. And after three hours her first words were, ‘Come doggy, come,'” Vicky said.

“It’s just phenomenal, the bond.”

Vicky says those who wish to become a volunteer or learn more about the program can head to the organization’s website to fill out an application.