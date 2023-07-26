Former Hastings Prince Edward School Board director faces disciplinary hearing

Send this page to someone via email

A former Hastings Prince Edward School Board director of education will be the subject of an Ontario College of Teachers disciplinary hearing.

Sean Monteith left the director’s position in March of 2021 without explanation after being hired two years earlier.

Monteith is accused by the disciplinary committee of the Ontario College of Teachers of not keeping required records, signing documents he knew to be untrue and charging the school board for expenses in violation of the board’s policies.

Those alleged expenses involved travel, flights and hotels for himself and others.

According to details in the notice of hearing, Monteith is also accused of making false statements to the board about the purpose of those expenses. The alleged infractions took place between 2019 and 2020, the notice of the hearing said.

Shannon Binder, chair of the Hastings and Prince Edward District board, called the matter “concerning” and noted that the board is co-operating with the college during its investigation.

A date for Monteith’s hearing has not been set.

After his departure from the board, Monteith was hired by Loyalist College as senior vice-president academic in 2021. Loyalist College says although Monteith is still employed with the college, he is on leave from his role as vice-president until 2024.

In 2022, Monteith made more than $200,000 in the senior vice-president academic role at the college.

Global News has reached out to Monteith’s counsel but has yet to receive a response.