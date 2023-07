Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans convicted of impaired driving will be looking at new insurance-related consequences, the province says.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, along with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) board chair Ward Keith and MADD Winnipeg president Trevor Ens, will announce changes to insurance coverage at 1 p.m. Tuesday from MPI’s CityPlace offices downtown.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.