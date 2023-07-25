Arrest made after fire breaks out at Mewata Armoury in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been arrested and the Calgary Police Service is investigating after a fire broke out at the Mewata Armoury on Tuesday.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, a person came onto the property of the federally-recognized heritage landmark, used a construction ladder to climb onto the roof and started a small fire.

A CFD battalion chief said the fire started at about 7 a.m.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and there is minor damage.

The person who was arrested remains in custody but police did not say if charges had been laid.