Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Arrest made after fire breaks out at Mewata Armoury in Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 25, 2023 11:02 am
Fire crews at Metawa Armoury after someone started a fire on the roof. on July 25, 2023 View image in full screen
Fire crews at Metawa Armoury after someone started a fire on the roof. on July 25, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person has been arrested and the Calgary Police Service is investigating after a fire broke out at the Mewata Armoury on Tuesday.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, a person came onto the property of the federally-recognized heritage landmark, used a construction ladder to climb onto the roof and started a small fire.

A CFD battalion chief said the fire started at about 7 a.m.

Trending Now

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and there is minor damage.

The person who was arrested remains in custody but police did not say if charges had been laid.

More on Calgary
More on Canada
PoliceCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceArsonCalgary fire departmentCPSCalgary FireCFDroof fireMewata ArmourySmall Fireminor damageFederal heritage landmarkMewata Armoury fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices