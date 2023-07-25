Tornado, strong winds and large hail confirmed in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A tornado touched down near Wildwood, Alta., around 9:30 p.m. Monday along with a large storm.

View image in full screen Active weather headlines from July 25, 2023. Global News

Environment Canada said there is no reported damage and the rating of the tornado is under investigation.

This is Alberta’s 15 tornado of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Hail updraft speeds from a storm on July 24, 2023. Global News

The storm that came with the tornado produced 8.7-centimetre hail, which is about the size of a large apple.

The hail and storms were seen in many areas around central Alberta, including Drayton Valley and Edson.

Barrhead experienced winds up to 73 km/h, while Glenevis experienced up to 83 km/h winds, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada said a second tornado may have touched down earlier in the evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning. An eyewitness reported a funnel cloud northwest of Cynthia, Alta., at around 6:05 p.m.

The warning was issued for the eastern portion of Yellowhead County.

Environment Canada meteorologists are looking for pictures or videos of the tornadoes or any damage caused. If someone has any, they are asked to call 1-800-239-0484 or email storm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using #abstorm.