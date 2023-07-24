Six Ukrainian refugees who played at Quebec hockey tournament return for school

Send this page to someone via email

Six Ukrainian refugees who took part in Quebec City’s famed peewee hockey tournament earlier this year are returning to the provincial capital to attend school.

One of the organizers who brought the Ukrainian hockey team to Quebec City last winter says six of the players fell in love with the city but had to return home after the tournament.

Sean Bérubé, a Quebec City-area businessman, says the six players have secured visas to take classes and play hockey at the city’s English-language St. Patrick’s High School.

The six players were part of a Ukrainian team of 11- and 12-year-old refugees who were showered with attention at the annual Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament.

They played before a sold-out crowd at the Videotron Centre and took part in numerous activities and events in the city.

Bérubé says one of the players is coming to Quebec City with his mom while the five others will live with the billet families who housed them during the tournament.