Sports

Six Ukrainian refugees who played at Quebec hockey tournament return for school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2023 12:25 pm
Ukrainian peewee team loses hockey run but wins hearts
WATCH: The captivating hockey love story between Quebec and the Ukraine Selects has come to an end. The Selects lost 2-1 against the Vermont Flames at the International Hockey Peewee tournament in Quebec City on Friday morning. What makes this team stand out is that is made up of Ukrainian refugees. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, the team's run was seen as a bright light emerging from the darkness of war. – Feb 17, 2023
Six Ukrainian refugees who took part in Quebec City’s famed peewee hockey tournament earlier this year are returning to the provincial capital to attend school.

One of the organizers who brought the Ukrainian hockey team to Quebec City last winter says six of the players fell in love with the city but had to return home after the tournament.

Sean Bérubé, a Quebec City-area businessman, says the six players have secured visas to take classes and play hockey at the city’s English-language St. Patrick’s High School.

The six players were part of a Ukrainian team of 11- and 12-year-old refugees who were showered with attention at the annual Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament.

They played before a sold-out crowd at the Videotron Centre and took part in numerous activities and events in the city.

Bérubé says one of the players is coming to Quebec City with his mom while the five others will live with the billet families who housed them during the tournament.

Quebec CityUkraine warwar in UkraineUkrainian refugeesSt. Patrick's High SchoolUkrainian hockeyQuebec International Peewee Hockey TournamentPeewee hockey playersUkrainian refugees hockey
© 2023 The Canadian Press

