Investigators seek reward to aid in locating missing Ontario woman’s remains

Police are expected to authorize a reward this week in the case of a 23-year-old Hamilton mother whose disappearance likely involved “foul play.”

The Hamilton police investigative services division will put forth a recommendation to offer $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the Emily Bailey missing person case that’s been ongoing since early 2022.

A recommendation report reveals the homicide unit has “exhausted many investigative avenues” in a search for a body and identity of the person or persons responsible.

“Unfortunately, based on the evidence, investigators believe Emily Bailey was murdered and her body subsequently disposed of,” it reads.

Despite numerous interviews, homicide detectives say little has come out of them, stating that there have only been a “limited number of people willing” to provide information on the case.

“Investigators believe there are individuals with knowledge of what happened to Emily Bailey and the location of her remains; however, they may be hesitant to come forward given the group(s) responsible for the murder,” the report said.

Homicide investigators revealed in early March 2022 that they were taking over the case, about two months after Bailey was reported missing on Jan. 10, 2022.

At the time, Det. Sgt. Jim Callender said the disappearance was “out of character” for Bailey and potentially had connections to a New Year’s Eve party at a Weir Street North address in the city’s east end.

He characterized the investigation as “complex,” saying Bailey was to attend a party but it’s unclear if there even was one.

Bailey was reported to be last seen on Weir Street the following day between 8 a.m. and noon.

“After that party, she was reported to have been leaving an acquaintance’s house,” Callender said.

“There’s indications that she was headed to a friend’s house, however, that never occurred.”

Callender also said some leads suggested she was seeking a ride during the last week of December and had an association with a dark-coloured pickup truck, GMC or Chevy.

“But we don’t know if that vehicle was with her on the 31st or not,” said Callender.

Family members say Bailey led a “hard life” in which she suffered from homelessness, often forcing her into somewhat of a transient lifestyle, moving from place to place.

Bailey’s mother, Lori Bevan, said Emily was the mother of two little girls and that her silence was unusual.

“This isn’t like her … always with her family, always worried about her children,” Bailey’s mother said.

“Stays in contact with us, maybe not all the time, but … we hear from her.”