Hamilton Police insist no probe into missing persons, serial killer suggested in viral social media post

Hamilton Police (HPS) are quashing the validity of a viral social media post insinuating a serial killer is targeting women in the city as well as in Halton and Niagara regions.

A spokesperson for the service told Global News there’s “no evidence” to suggest connections between any outstanding missing persons in Hamilton or with neighbouring police outlets.

“We were concerned, so we’re we’re asking anyone with information of the original author of the post to contact police,” HPS’ Jackie Penman said.

We are aware of a viral social media post alleging an investigation into a serial killer in Hamilton/Halton. Investigators confirm there is no evidence to connect outstanding missing persons in #HamOnt or neighbouring cities at this time.

The post in question claims tattooed women in their 30s and 40s who have gone missing are being targeted.

Penman insists the context of the posts don’t match any evidence uncovered so far in any missing person investigations in the city or nearby communities.

“We’ve also checked with our policing partners in Niagara and Halton, and they have no active investigations that fit the profile, as outlined in the social media post,” said Penman.

“So we would want to talk to that person to see if they have any information.”

HPS say they currently have two outstanding missing women cases including one the homicide unit last month revealed they were involved in.

In a presser on March 2, Det. Sgt. Jim Callender characterized the investigation as “complex,” saying 23-year-old Emily Bailey’s disappearance was “out of character” and potentially has connections to a New Year’s Eve party at a Weir Street North address in the city’s east end.

“After that party she was reported to have been leaving an acquaintance’s house,” Callender said.

He went on to say Bailey was reported to be seen on Weir Street the following day between 8 a.m. and noon.

“There’s indications that she was headed to a friend’s house, however, that never occurred,” said the detective.

HPS continue to seek information on Emily Bailey, a missing 23-year-old from #HamOnt. Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477⬇️https://t.co/8WhQDaLNlE pic.twitter.com/j8jZsNRntB — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 25, 2022

Homicide took over after “circumstances evolved” due to indications her disappearance was “not in her nature” and met the threshold of the units engagement.

Bailey’s mother Lori Bevan said Emily grew up in Hamilton, was “very outgoing” with a” thoughtful big heart” and loved her two children.

“But she unfortunately just changed and went a little bit of a different direction,” Bevan said during the March conference.

Police are also looking for information regarding missing 33-year-old Stacie Rasberry.

She’s been missing since Feb. 24 and was allegedly spotted walking on Highway 20 in Wellanport in Niagara Region shortly after 3 p.m. on Feb. 19.

“At that time, Stacie was wearing a black coat, red toque with a pompom on the top, pink scarf and brown boots with fur around the top,” Hamilton police said in the update.

UPDATE:

Have You Seen Stacie Rasberry? Police now have an updated sighting of Stacie, as they continue to search for her. Police and family are concerned about her well-being.

Rasberry is about five-feet-three-inches tall with brown eyes and dirty blonde hair and has a butterfly tattoo on the back of her neck, as well as a barbed wire tattoo on one finger.

Anyone with information on any missing person case can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.