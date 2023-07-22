Menu

Crime

Victim in critical condition after brazen shooting at downtown Vancouver park

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 3:48 pm
A person is in critical condition after being shot at Andy Livingstone Park in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood, Friday evening.
A person is in critical condition after being shot Friday at Andy Livingstone Park in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

Vancouver police officers were not able to locate the suspect.

Pictures from the scene show a heavy police response with officers armed with long guns.

“Preliminary evidence indicates this is not gang-related and the suspect and victim know each other,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

A section of the park was closed off with police tape for the investigation.

Visintin said despite the shooting happening in a busy park on a hot summer night, there is no risk to the public.

Vancouver police have not released additional information regarding the victim or suspect.

