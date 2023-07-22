Kingston, Ont. NCAA star hosts charity basketball camp for kids

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s brightest basketball star is giving back to the community, and it’s an opportunity that these kids won’t forget.

Aaliyah Edwards, a starting forward for the University of Connecticut, hosted a development camp at Frontenac Secondary School for kids, teaching them basketball skills.

“The main focus here is about community, and it’s about giving back,” Edwards says.

“You make a lot of sacrifices for your sport, especially the game of basketball.”

And she is giving back.

The camp is free of charge — all you have to do to come is donate a non-perishable food item to Martha’s Table.

She is also giving back her time, mentoring young Kingston basketball players.

“I’m really excited to see the turnout — for girls, especially,” Edwards says.

“Women’s basketball here in Canada is growing, and it will continue to grow with that next generation.”

Learning from a star athlete like Edwards is an exciting opportunity for this group of kids.

She has become an inspiration for many of the athletes, both boys and girls.

“It’s pretty fun because you get to learn about how someone from here is doing all the way in the United States at UConn,” says Noah Heisterkamp, one of the participants.

“Which is pretty cool, because I’ve never met someone at that high of a level.”

“It’s absolutely amazing knowing that she’s here, and we get to see her in person, not just on a screen playing on the court,” adds Lily Galloway, another camp participant.

“I just think it’s awesome.”

Edwards is heading into her senior year at the University of Connecticut, and she is slated to be a top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft next spring.

But for now, she is focused on her final season with the Huskies.

“I’m feeling super pumped, super excited,” Edwards says.

“It’s my senior season, so who wouldn’t be excited? The goal is to get that 12th banner up in our gym.”

Edwards hopes to make this camp an annual event, as she aims to inspire the basketball stars of tomorrow.