25 new fires sparked in Kamloops Fire Centre since Friday

At a time when much of the Okanagan hasn’t had any considerable amounts of rain for weeks, BC Wildfire Service is reporting 25 new fires have started in the Kamloops Fire Centre since Friday.

“That includes Kamloops, Penticton, the Vernon Fire Zone along with Merritt and the Lillooet Fire Zone as well,” said Melaine Bibeau, Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer.

Bibeau said that at this time, it’s unknown how these fires started, but she said she suspects lightning may have played a factor.

“Yesterday up until midnight, we received 455 lightning strikes throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre so some of the fire activity that we’re seeing is suspected to be lightning cause,” Bibeau said Saturday.

“With those hot temperatures as well, there’s the potential for there to be holdover fires. So, when a fire starts after the initial ignition from a lightning strike, (it) will start to create more smoke or fire activity in the coming days.”

North of Naramata, fire crews managed to get a handle on a blaze that sparked Friday afternoon with the help of multiple fire personnel, a helicopter and air tankers. The fire has been classified as held at 1.5 hectares.

Several spot fires were also reported near Peachland, Summerland and throughout the valley. The Law Creek wildfire which was discovered near Peachland is now classified as under control, while the Riddle Creek, Greata Creek, Shingle Creek and Good Creek wildfires are considered out of control.

“We have quite a number of fires in the region, and we have crews who are trying to action as many of the fires as we can,” Bibeau said.

“They will be attending to our higher priority targets, and we are doing assessments this morning.”