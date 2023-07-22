Body found near vineyard in Oliver, B.C.; man charged with 2nd-degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

The BC RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken over an investigation in Oliver after a man was found dead near a vineyard.

On Wednesday, July 19, officers were called to a vineyard on Ryegrass Road, where they determined a man had been shot and killed.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived, but authorities arrested a suspect at his home later that day.

Oliver resident Pedro Murillo has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of Ryegrass Road on the afternoon of July 19 who may have information or video footage to contact them.

RCMP say there is no risk to the public.