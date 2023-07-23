Menu

Canada

Guelph Storm players old and new hit the links to raise money for mental health

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 23, 2023 6:30 am
Former Storm captain Garrett McFadden tees off Friday at his McFadden's Movement charity event. View image in full screen
Former Storm captain Garrett McFadden tees off Friday at his McFadden's Movement charity event. Larry Mellott/CJOY
Current and former Guelph Storm players traded their hockey sticks for golf clubs Friday and participated in the annual McFadden’s Movement for mental health at the Ariss Valley Golf Course.

The organization was created by former Storm captain Garrett McFadden. He said he was motivated to form McFadden’s Movement after the suicide of a close friend, Wes Cameron.

“They started a resource called Wes for Youth Online. They have been doing some work in the Walkerton area and close to my hometown in Kincardine,” McFadden said. “[I] just kind of realized that mental health was an important thing and something I kind of resonated with.”

This is the seventh year of the event. It began in 2016 as a road hockey tournament before switching to a golf tournament in 2021. The event has raised over $100,000 since its inception.

Current Storm players appearing at the event included Jake Karabella, Ryan McGuire, and Braeden Bowman. Current Chicago Blackhawk Jason Dickson was among several alumni in attendance.

“It’s been 10 years since I first started with the team,” McFadden said. “It’s crazy to think about, but it’s really cool. It’s nice to get a bunch of the guys back, some old teammates, as well as the new faces and guys that I didn’t play with but are now in the organization.”

McFadden spent the 2022-2023 season with the Reading Royals of the East Coast Hockey League. He told Guelph Storm play-by-play man Larry Mellott that he will be playing hockey next season with HK Poprad of the Slovak Extraliga, the top professional hockey league in Slovakia.

 

Mental HealthGuelph NewsFundraiserGuelph StormGolf TournamentGarrett McFaddenMcFadden's MovementWes for Youth Online
