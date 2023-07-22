Another Dunn deal: Seattle Kraken ink Vince Dunn to new 4-year, $29.4M contract

Vince Dunn will be staying with the Seattle Kraken for the long-term after re-signing with the young NHL club on new a four-year deal worth $29.4 million — an average of $7.35 million annually, the team announced Friday night.

The pride of Lindsay, Ont., inked the pre-arbitration agreement after coming off a career season high in goals (14), assists (50) and points (64) as one of the team’s top defencemen. Dunn’s point total was the team’s second best, behind centre Jared McCann with 70.

Dunn was a restricted free agent and for the second time avoided arbitration with the Kraken (a hearing was scheduled for this Monday). He joined the club following the 2021 expansion draft when he signed a two-year, $8-million deal in August of that year.

The 26-year-old blue-liner quickly made history when he scored the franchise’s first-ever home goal at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 23, 2021.

This spring, the NHL club qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs even though it was only their second season in the league. The club upset the Colorado Avalanche, the defending champions, in the first round before losing to the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the Western Conference quarter-finals.

Dunn had one goal and six assists in Seattle’s 14 playoff games and averaged 23 minutes per game.

“I’m happy with where I am right now and I want to be a part of this organization for many years to come,” Dunn said after his deal was announced.

“Ever since I stepped foot in here, it’s been a new chapter in my career. They’ve let me develop not just as a person but as a player. And I’m really fortunate for all the opportunities that I’ve been given. It was a big, big jump for me to do what I did this year. I got a lot of opportunity and tried to make the most of it. I know it’s only up from here and the demand is just going to keep growing on me, so I’m ready for that. I’m really excited for what’s ahead.”

Prior to joining the Kraken, Dunn spent four years with the St. Louis Blues and won a Stanley Cup with the team in 2019 at the age of 22. He brought the Cup home to Lindsay that summer to celebrate in front of his hometown fans. Dunn played much of his minor hockey in nearby Peterborough.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder has scored 53 goals and added 148 assists for a total of 201 points over 421 career NHL games.