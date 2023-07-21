Menu

Education

CapU strike appears over as school, support workers reach tentative deal

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 8:56 pm
Striking Capilano university workers on the picket lines in June. View image in full screen
Striking Capilano university workers on the picket lines in June. Global News
Striking support workers at B.C.’s Capilano University have reached a tentative agreement with the school.

MoveUp Local 378, which represents about 350 unionized inside workers at the university, started job action in May, and escalated to a full strike on June 6.

Contract language about remote work has been the key sticking point in negotiations.

“As a result of the tentative agreement, the picket lines will be coming down and members will be returning to work,” the union said in a statement.

“Voting on the tentative agreement will take place over the coming days.”

Capilano University said it was “pleased” about the agreement, and that both sides had agreed to a mediator’s recommendations about a return-to-work protocol.

“The agreement is one that works for the union, the University and most importantly, supports the students who have chosen to pursue their education at CapU,” the school said.

“We are focused on resuming normal operations on July 24, 2023, when employees return to work.”

The labour dispute led to cancelled classes for several weeks in June, as faculty members joined the support workers on the picket lines.

While faculty went back to work in late June, the strike has continued to cause disruptions, including access to on-campus child care.

